The weekend's Premier League action kicks off this Friday

Who's Playing

Watford @ Brentford

Current Records: Watford 4-10-1; Brentford 4-6-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, Watford will be on the road. They will take on Brentford at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Brentford Community Stadium.

Watford came up short against Manchester City this past Saturday, falling 3-1.

Meanwhile, Brentford and Leeds United tied 2-2, good for one point each.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Allowing an average of 1.93 points per game, Watford hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch