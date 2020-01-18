How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa soccer game
Who's Playing
Aston Villa @ Brighton & Hove Albion
Current Records: Aston Villa 6-13-3; Brighton & Hove Albion 6-10-6
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Aston Villa. Brighton will take on Villa at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at home. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Brighton lost 1-0 to Everton.
Meanwhile, Villa never even stood a chance against Manchester City on Sunday; the final was an ego-bruising 6-1 blow. Things were pretty much settled by the half as the Lions were already down 4 to nothing.
The last time the two teams met in last October, Brighton and Villa were neck-and-neck, but Brighton came up empty-handed with a 2-1 loss. Can Brighton avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: American Express Community Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Aston Villa won the only match these two teams have played in the last four years.
- Oct 19, 2019 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
