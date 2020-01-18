How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Aston Villa 6-13-3; Brighton & Hove Albion 6-10-6

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Aston Villa. Brighton will take on Villa at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at home. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Brighton lost 1-0 to Everton.

Meanwhile, Villa never even stood a chance against Manchester City on Sunday; the final was an ego-bruising 6-1 blow. Things were pretty much settled by the half as the Lions were already down 4 to nothing.

The last time the two teams met in last October, Brighton and Villa were neck-and-neck, but Brighton came up empty-handed with a 2-1 loss. Can Brighton avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: American Express Community Stadium

American Express Community Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Aston Villa won the only match these two teams have played in the last four years.