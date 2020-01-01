How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea soccer game
Who's Playing
Chelsea @ Brighton & Hove Albion
Current Records: Chelsea 11-7-2; Brighton & Hove Albion 6-9-5
What to Know
Chelsea is headed to at American Express Community Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a win in their last meeting. Chelsea is on the road again on Wednesday and play against Brighton at 7:30 a.m. ET at American Express Community Stadium. Chelsea will be hoping to build upon the 2-0 win they picked up against Brighton the last time they played in September.
Chelsea slipped by Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Brighton kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth on Saturday. Brighton didn't even let Bournemouth onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory.
Their wins bumped Chelsea to 11-7-2 and Brighton to 6-9-5. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: American Express Community Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Watch This Game Live
-
Inter Miami names Alonso head coach
The 2020 MLS season kicks off in late February
-
Monterrey wins Liga MX
It's another title for the northern club in dramatic fashion
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Liga MX final: Second leg preview
Los Rayados have a one-goal lead after the first leg
-
Premier League coaching hot seat
There have already been a handful of coaching changes in England's top flight this season
-
WHU signs Moyes after sacking Pellegrini
The Hammers are just one point above the relegation zone heading into the new year
-
Chelsea stuns Arsenal with comeback
It wasn't the home debut Mikel Arteta wanted
-
Premier League Boxing Day takeaways
Eighteen of the Premier League's 20 teams were in action on Boxing Day