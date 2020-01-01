How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Chelsea 11-7-2; Brighton & Hove Albion 6-9-5

What to Know

Chelsea is headed to at American Express Community Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a win in their last meeting. Chelsea is on the road again on Wednesday and play against Brighton at 7:30 a.m. ET at American Express Community Stadium. Chelsea will be hoping to build upon the 2-0 win they picked up against Brighton the last time they played in September.

Chelsea slipped by Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Brighton kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth on Saturday. Brighton didn't even let Bournemouth onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory.

Their wins bumped Chelsea to 11-7-2 and Brighton to 6-9-5. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch