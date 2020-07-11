Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Manchester City 22-9-3; Brighton & Hove Albion 8-14-12

What to Know

Manchester City is 5-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion since August of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Man City will head out on the road to face off against Brighton at 3 p.m. ET at American Express Community Stadium. Man City has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Brighton's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Man City got themselves on the board against Newcastle United on Wednesday, but Newcastle never followed suit. Man City steamrolled past the Magpies 5-0 at home.

Meanwhile, Brighton came up short against Liverpool on Wednesday, falling 3-1.

Manchester City's win lifted them to 22-9-3 (second place with 69 points) while Brighton & Hove Albion's defeat dropped them down to 8-14-12 (15th place with 36 points). We'll see if Man City can repeat their recent success or if Brighton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch