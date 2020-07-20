Who's Playing
Newcastle United @ Brighton & Hove Albion
Current Records: Newcastle United 11-15-10; Brighton & Hove Albion 8-15-13
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion has the chance to guarantee their safety from relegation with anything other than a loss on Monday. They will square off against Newcastle United at 1 p.m. ET at American Express Community Stadium. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game could be decided by whoever gets on the board.
On Thursday, Brighton and Southampton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Newcastle came up short against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, falling 3-1.
After their draw, Brighton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United
- When: Monday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: American Express Community Stadium
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App