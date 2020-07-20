Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Newcastle United 11-15-10; Brighton & Hove Albion 8-15-13

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion has the chance to guarantee their safety from relegation with anything other than a loss on Monday. They will square off against Newcastle United at 1 p.m. ET at American Express Community Stadium. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game could be decided by whoever gets on the board.

On Thursday, Brighton and Southampton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Newcastle came up short against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, falling 3-1.

After their draw, Brighton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch