How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Sheffield United @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Sheffield United 6-4-7; Brighton & Hove Albion 5-7-5

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion will be home for the holidays to greet Sheffield United at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at American Express Community Stadium. Brighton has kept their last four contests to within one goal, so Sheffield should be prepared for a fight.

Brighton and Crystal Palace ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Sheffield got themselves on the board against Aston Villa on Saturday, but Villa never followed suit. The Blades escaped their match against Villa unscathed, winning 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but the Blades were the better team in the second half.

After their draw, Brighton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Sheffield is willing to oblige them.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Sheffield United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Sheffield United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: American Express Community Stadium

American Express Community Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last two years.