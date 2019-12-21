How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
Who's Playing
Sheffield United @ Brighton & Hove Albion
Current Records: Sheffield United 6-4-7; Brighton & Hove Albion 5-7-5
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion will be home for the holidays to greet Sheffield United at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at American Express Community Stadium. Brighton has kept their last four contests to within one goal, so Sheffield should be prepared for a fight.
Brighton and Crystal Palace ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Sheffield got themselves on the board against Aston Villa on Saturday, but Villa never followed suit. The Blades escaped their match against Villa unscathed, winning 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but the Blades were the better team in the second half.
After their draw, Brighton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Sheffield is willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Sheffield United
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: American Express Community Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last two years.
