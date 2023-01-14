untitled-design.jpg
Getty Images

The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

  • Liverpool @ Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Current Records: Liverpool 8-5-4; Brighton & Hove Albion 8-6-3

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion managed to walk away from the road leg against Liverpool with a draw. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. Brighton will be strutting in after a win while Liverpool will be stumbling in from a loss.

Brighton had enough goals to win and then some against Everton last week, taking their contest 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Reds came up short against Brentford last Monday, falling 3-1.

Liverpool is 8-5-4 (28 points) and Brighton is 8-6-3 (27 points), so if Brighton wins they will leapfrog Liverpool in the standings.

Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more. 

How To Watch

  • Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool
  • When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: The American Express Community Stadium
  • TV: Peacock
  • Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Odds: Brighton +225; Draw +265; Liverpool +108 (via Caesars Sportsbook) 

Series History

Liverpool have won seven out of their last 11 games against Brighton & Hove Albion.

  • Oct 01, 2022 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Liverpool 3
  • Mar 12, 2022 - Liverpool 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Oct 30, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Liverpool 2
  • Feb 03, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Liverpool 0
  • Nov 28, 2020 - Liverpool 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Jul 08, 2020 - Liverpool 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Nov 30, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Jan 12, 2019 - Liverpool 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Aug 25, 2018 - Liverpool 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • May 13, 2018 - Liverpool 4 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Dec 02, 2017 - Liverpool 5 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1