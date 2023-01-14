The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Liverpool 8-5-4; Brighton & Hove Albion 8-6-3

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion managed to walk away from the road leg against Liverpool with a draw. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. Brighton will be strutting in after a win while Liverpool will be stumbling in from a loss.

Brighton had enough goals to win and then some against Everton last week, taking their contest 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Reds came up short against Brentford last Monday, falling 3-1.

Liverpool is 8-5-4 (28 points) and Brighton is 8-6-3 (27 points), so if Brighton wins they will leapfrog Liverpool in the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Odds: Brighton +225; Draw +265; Liverpool +108 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Liverpool have won seven out of their last 11 games against Brighton & Hove Albion.