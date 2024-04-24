Manchester City have one of their two games in hand on Thursday with Arsenal four points clear ahead of Pep Guardiola and his players going to Brighton and Hove Albion. A win would move City to within a point of the Gunners and potentially Liverpool depending on Wednesday's results although this game finished just 2-1 to the defending Premier League title holders back in October.

The hosts have injury woes as well as form issues with manager Roberto De Zerbi being linked with a number of European clubs and three wins from 13 EPL games in 2024 has damaged most hopes of a European return. Brighton have drawn more times (11) than any other side in the English topflight so they are tough to beat but a six-point gap to Manchester United and Newcastle United with six games remaining is not ideal with no extra European spot likely after a poor quarterfinals state across UEFA competitions for English clubs.

Home comforts could help, though, as Brighton have lost just one of their last 15 games at the AmEx so City have been warned. That said, the Seagulls have lost 11 of their 13 EPL meetings with the Manchester giants with the four points that they have claimed having come in two of their last three encounters. City are into the FA Cup final despite their UEFA Champions League heartbreak and it will be a Manchester derby after United squeezed past Coventry City. Four of the next five games for City are on the road so Guardiola will want to start that run well in Brighton.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Apr. 25 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, Apr. 25 | 3 p.m. ET Location: American Express Stadium -- Falmer, England

American Express Stadium -- Falmer, England TV: USA Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

USA Network | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Brighton +550; Draw +380; City -225



Team news

Brighton: Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood, James Milner, Tariq Lamptey, Billy Gilmour, Evan Ferguson and Pervis Estupinan are all out. Julio Enciso faces a late fitness test although Adam Webster returns despite both Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke likely starting ahead of him. Igor Julio or Valentin Barco could come in for Estupinan at left back while Ansu Fati will hope to start ahead of Simon Adingra, Facundo Buonanotte, Adam Lallana and Joao Pedro up top.

Potential Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Lallana, Pedro; Welbeck.

City: Erling Haaland misses out but Phil Foden and John Stones could feature despite the likes of Rodri and Bernardo Silva also needing some rest. Stones and Ruben Dias got 45 minutes each against Chelsea although Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji could also feature and Kevin De Bruyne is also in contention.

Potential City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Doku; Alvarez.

Prediction

Brighton should run City hard at times and make life tough but the champions should ultimately pick up the points and close on top spot. Pick: Brighton 1, City 2.