The Premier League returns to action on Monday
Who's Playing
- Wolverhampton @ Brighton & Hove Albion
- Current Records: Wolverhampton 8-4-8, Brighton & Hove Albion 8-7-5
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: American Express Stadium
- TV: USA Network
What to Know
After a short break, it's finally time for some more EPL action. Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Brighton & Hove Albion at 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday at American Express Stadium. Wolverhampton pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the favored Brighton.
Wolverhampton entered their tilt with Everton with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Wolverhampton didn't even let Everton onto the board and left with a 3-0 victory back in December of 2023. That's two games straight that Wolverhampton has won by exactly three goals.
Meanwhile, Brighton's last matchup on January 2nd was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Neither they nor West Ham could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw. The result kept Brighton happy, as they haven't lost a game since December 17, 2023.
The win got Wolverhampton back to even at 8-4-8. Brighton's record now sits at 8-7-5.
Wolverhampton suffered a grim 4-1 defeat to Brighton in their previous matchup back in August of 2023. Can Wolverhampton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Brighton & Hove Albion is a huge favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -161 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Brighton & Hove Albion has won 4 out of their last 10 games against Wolverhampton.
- Aug 19, 2023 - Brighton & Hove Albion 4 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Apr 29, 2023 - Brighton & Hove Albion 6 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Nov 05, 2022 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Wolverhampton 2
- Apr 30, 2022 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Dec 15, 2021 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- May 09, 2021 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Jan 02, 2021 - Wolverhampton 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 3
- Mar 07, 2020 - Brighton & Hove Albion 0 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Dec 08, 2019 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2
- Apr 20, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 0 vs. Wolverhampton 0