The Premier League returns to action on Monday

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Wolverhampton 8-4-8, Brighton & Hove Albion 8-7-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, January 22, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: American Express Stadium

American Express Stadium TV: USA Network

What to Know

After a short break, it's finally time for some more EPL action. Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Brighton & Hove Albion at 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday at American Express Stadium. Wolverhampton pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the favored Brighton.

Wolverhampton entered their tilt with Everton with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Wolverhampton didn't even let Everton onto the board and left with a 3-0 victory back in December of 2023. That's two games straight that Wolverhampton has won by exactly three goals.

Meanwhile, Brighton's last matchup on January 2nd was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Neither they nor West Ham could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw. The result kept Brighton happy, as they haven't lost a game since December 17, 2023.

The win got Wolverhampton back to even at 8-4-8. Brighton's record now sits at 8-7-5.

Wolverhampton suffered a grim 4-1 defeat to Brighton in their previous matchup back in August of 2023. Can Wolverhampton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion is a huge favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -161 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion has won 4 out of their last 10 games against Wolverhampton.