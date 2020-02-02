How to watch Burnley vs. Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
How to watch Burnley vs. Arsenal soccer game
Who's Playing
Arsenal @ Burnley
Current Records: Arsenal 6-6-12; Burnley 9-12-3
What to Know
Arsenal is 9-0 against Burnley since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Arsenal is on the road again on Sunday and plays against Burnley at 9 a.m. ET at Turf Moor. Arsenal has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Burnley should be prepared for a fight.
Last week, Arsenal and Chelsea ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.
Meanwhile, Burnley got themselves on the board against Manchester United last Wednesday, but Man United never followed suit. Burnley didn't even let Man United onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory.
Since Arsenal (6-6-12) and Burnley (9-12-3) are both at 30 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. Arsenal
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arsenal have won all of the meetings they've played against Burnley in the last five years.
- Aug 17, 2019 - Arsenal 2 vs. Burnley 1
- May 12, 2019 - Arsenal 3 vs. Burnley 1
- Dec 22, 2018 - Arsenal 3 vs. Burnley 1
- May 06, 2018 - Arsenal 5 vs. Burnley 0
- Nov 26, 2017 - Arsenal 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Jan 22, 2017 - Arsenal 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Jan 21, 2017 - Arsenal 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Oct 02, 2016 - Arsenal 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Oct 01, 2016 - Arsenal 1 vs. Burnley 0
Watch This Game Live
-
Ancelotti already improving Everton
The last time Everton won a match after going down 2-0 was back in 2017 -- coincidentally against...
-
Premier League takeaways: Reds roll
The Reds continue their record-setting march toward their first league title since 1990
-
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid preview
The Spanish rivals meet for the second time in less than a month
-
Barcelona vs. Levante preview
Barca is hoping to bounce back from last Saturday's loss
-
Olympic qualifying: USWNT beats Haiti
The Americans are off to a nice start in qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
-
USMNT vs. Costa Rica preview
The U.S. men's national team opens up 2020 play against Los Ticos in California
-
LIVE: Spurts host Man City on Sunday
Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola renew their rivalry on Sunday in London
-
Transfer window deadline updates
A look at everything you need to know with transfer deadline day