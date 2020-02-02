How to watch Burnley vs. Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Burnley

Current Records: Arsenal 6-6-12; Burnley 9-12-3

What to Know

Arsenal is 9-0 against Burnley since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Arsenal is on the road again on Sunday and plays against Burnley at 9 a.m. ET at Turf Moor. Arsenal has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Burnley should be prepared for a fight.

Last week, Arsenal and Chelsea ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Burnley got themselves on the board against Manchester United last Wednesday, but Man United never followed suit. Burnley didn't even let Man United onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory.

Since Arsenal (6-6-12) and Burnley (9-12-3) are both at 30 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

How To Watch

  • Who: Burnley vs. Arsenal
  • When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
  • Where: Turf Moor
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arsenal have won all of the meetings they've played against Burnley in the last five years.

  • Aug 17, 2019 - Arsenal 2 vs. Burnley 1
  • May 12, 2019 - Arsenal 3 vs. Burnley 1
  • Dec 22, 2018 - Arsenal 3 vs. Burnley 1
  • May 06, 2018 - Arsenal 5 vs. Burnley 0
  • Nov 26, 2017 - Arsenal 1 vs. Burnley 0
  • Jan 22, 2017 - Arsenal 2 vs. Burnley 1
  • Jan 21, 2017 - Arsenal 2 vs. Burnley 1
  • Oct 02, 2016 - Arsenal 1 vs. Burnley 0
  • Oct 01, 2016 - Arsenal 1 vs. Burnley 0
