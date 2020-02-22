How to watch Burnley vs. Bournemouth: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Burnley vs. Bournemouth soccer game
Who's Playing
Bournemouth @ Burnley
Current Records: Bournemouth 7-14-5; Burnley 10-12-4
What to Know
Bournemouth will head off to play at Turf Moor to try and steal back a positive result from Burnley after losing their first round-robin matchup. Bournemouth will take on Burnley at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday after a week off. Bournemouth hasn't won a game against Burnley since May 13 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Last week, Bournemouth fell a goal shy of Sheffield United, losing 2-1.
Speaking of close games: Burnley dodged a bullet this past Saturday, finishing off Southampton 2-1.
The last time the two teams met in last December, Bournemouth and Burnley were neck-and-neck, but Bournemouth came up empty-handed after a 1-0 defeat. Can Bournemouth avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. Bournemouth
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Burnley have won five out of their last seven games against Bournemouth.
- Dec 21, 2019 - Burnley 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Apr 06, 2019 - Burnley 3 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Sep 22, 2018 - Burnley 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
- May 13, 2018 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Nov 29, 2017 - Burnley 2 vs. Bournemouth 1
- May 13, 2017 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Dec 10, 2016 - Burnley 3 vs. Bournemouth 2
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Two motions in USWNT fight filed
The USWNT is asking the judge for a pretrial decision ruling in their favor
-
Barca vs. Eibar preview
Barcelona is looking to make the jump to first place in La Liga standings with a win over Eibar
-
Guardiola plans to stay at Man City
'If they don't sack me, I will stay here 100 percent,' Guardiola said Wednesday
-
Man City CEO: Allegations are false
City's short-term future hangs in the balance
-
Messi speaks on social media controversy
The Argentinian spoke about the recent scandal with his club publicly for the first time Wednesday
-
RB Leipzig edges Spurs in first leg
Tottenham didn't have its star strikers and it showed
-
UCL: Atalanta powers past Valencia
Atalanta, playing in UCL for the first time, scored four goals in Wednesday's first leg