How to watch Burnley vs. Bournemouth: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Burnley

Current Records: Bournemouth 7-14-5; Burnley 10-12-4

What to Know

Bournemouth will head off to play at Turf Moor to try and steal back a positive result from Burnley after losing their first round-robin matchup. Bournemouth will take on Burnley at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday after a week off. Bournemouth hasn't won a game against Burnley since May 13 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Last week, Bournemouth fell a goal shy of Sheffield United, losing 2-1.

Speaking of close games: Burnley dodged a bullet this past Saturday, finishing off Southampton 2-1.

The last time the two teams met in last December, Bournemouth and Burnley were neck-and-neck, but Bournemouth came up empty-handed after a 1-0 defeat. Can Bournemouth avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

Who: Burnley vs. Bournemouth

Burnley vs. Bournemouth When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Series History

Burnley have won five out of their last seven games against Bournemouth.