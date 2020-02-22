How to watch Burnley vs. Bournemouth: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Burnley vs. Bournemouth soccer game

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Burnley

Current Records: Bournemouth 7-14-5; Burnley 10-12-4

What to Know

Bournemouth will head off to play at Turf Moor to try and steal back a positive result from Burnley after losing their first round-robin matchup. Bournemouth will take on Burnley at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday after a week off. Bournemouth hasn't won a game against Burnley since May 13 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Last week, Bournemouth fell a goal shy of Sheffield United, losing 2-1.

Speaking of close games: Burnley dodged a bullet this past Saturday, finishing off Southampton 2-1.

The last time the two teams met in last December, Bournemouth and Burnley were neck-and-neck, but Bournemouth came up empty-handed after a 1-0 defeat. Can Bournemouth avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

  • Who: Burnley vs. Bournemouth
  • When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: Turf Moor
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Burnley have won five out of their last seven games against Bournemouth.

  • Dec 21, 2019 - Burnley 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
  • Apr 06, 2019 - Burnley 3 vs. Bournemouth 1
  • Sep 22, 2018 - Burnley 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
  • May 13, 2018 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Burnley 1
  • Nov 29, 2017 - Burnley 2 vs. Bournemouth 1
  • May 13, 2017 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Burnley 1
  • Dec 10, 2016 - Burnley 3 vs. Bournemouth 2
