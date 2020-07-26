Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Burnley

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 8-15-14; Burnley 15-13-9

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley played to a draw at American Express Community Stadium and now head to Turf Moor to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday.

On Monday, Brighton and Newcastle United ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Burnley kept a clean sheet against Norwich City on Saturday and took the contest 2-0.

This is the last fixture for both teams.

How To Watch

Who: Burnley vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley vs. Brighton & Hove Albion When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor TV: Peacock

Peacock Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Burnley won two meetings and tied four meetings in their last six contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.