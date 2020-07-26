Who's Playing
Brighton & Hove Albion @ Burnley
Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 8-15-14; Burnley 15-13-9
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley played to a draw at American Express Community Stadium and now head to Turf Moor to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday.
On Monday, Brighton and Newcastle United ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Meanwhile, Burnley kept a clean sheet against Norwich City on Saturday and took the contest 2-0.
This is the last fixture for both teams.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- TV: Peacock
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Burnley won two meetings and tied four meetings in their last six contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.
- May 17, 2020 - Brighton & Hove Albion 0 vs. Burnley 0
- Sep 14, 2019 - Burnley 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Feb 09, 2019 - Burnley 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Dec 08, 2018 - Burnley 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Apr 28, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 0 vs. Burnley 0
- Dec 16, 2017 - Burnley 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0