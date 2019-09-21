How to watch Burnley vs. Norwich City: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Burnley vs. Norwich City soccer game
Who's Playing
Burnley (home) vs. Norwich City (away)
Current Records: Burnley 1-2-2; Norwich City 2-3-0
What to Know
Norwich City will square off against Burnley at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor.
Norwich had a rough outing against West Ham United two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Canaries dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Manchester City 3-2.
Burnley went toe to toe against Brighton & Hove Albion and left on equal footing. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
The Canaries are 2-3 (six points) and Burnley is 1-2-2 (five points), so if Burnley wins they will leapfrog Norwich in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. Norwich City
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.
