How to watch Burnley vs. Norwich City: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Burnley (home) vs. Norwich City (away)

Current Records: Burnley 1-2-2; Norwich City 2-3-0

What to Know

Norwich City will square off against Burnley at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Norwich had a rough outing against West Ham United two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Canaries dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Manchester City 3-2.

Burnley went toe to toe against Brighton & Hove Albion and left on equal footing. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

The Canaries are 2-3 (six points) and Burnley is 1-2-2 (five points), so if Burnley wins they will leapfrog Norwich in the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Burnley vs. Norwich City

Burnley vs. Norwich City When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.