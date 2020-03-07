How to watch Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Burnley

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 11-10-7; Burnley 11-12-5

What to Know

Burnley will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Tottenham Hotspur. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. Burnley has some work to do to even out the 1-6-1 series between these two since December of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

This past Saturday, Burnley and Newcastle United ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Speaking of close games: Tottenham fell a goal short of Wolverhampton on Sunday, losing 3-2.

Spurs are 11-10-7 (40 points) and Burnley is 11-12-5 (38 points), so if Burnley wins they will leapfrog Tottenham in the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won six out of their last eight games against Burnley.