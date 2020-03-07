How to watch Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur soccer game
Who's Playing
Tottenham Hotspur @ Burnley
Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 11-10-7; Burnley 11-12-5
What to Know
Burnley will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Tottenham Hotspur. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. Burnley has some work to do to even out the 1-6-1 series between these two since December of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
This past Saturday, Burnley and Newcastle United ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Speaking of close games: Tottenham fell a goal short of Wolverhampton on Sunday, losing 3-2.
Spurs are 11-10-7 (40 points) and Burnley is 11-12-5 (38 points), so if Burnley wins they will leapfrog Tottenham in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur have won six out of their last eight games against Burnley.
- Dec 07, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 5 vs. Burnley 0
- Feb 23, 2019 - Burnley 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 15, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Dec 23, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Burnley 0
- Aug 27, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Apr 01, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Burnley 0
- Dec 18, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Dec 17, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Burnley 1
-
