How to watch Burnley vs. West Ham United: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Burnley (home) vs. West Ham United (away)

Current Records: Burnley 3-5-3; West Ham United 3-4-4

What to Know

The London Irons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They and are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. The teams split their matchups last year, with West Ham winning the first 4-2 at home and Burnley taking the second 2-0.

On Saturday, the Irons fell a goal short of the Newcastle Magpies, losing 3-2.

Meanwhile, Burnley ended up a good deal behind the Sheffield Blades when they played, losing 3-0.

West Ham are 3-4-4 (13 points) and Burnley is 3-5-3 (12 points), so if Burnley wins they will leapfrog West Ham in the standings.

How To Watch

  • Who: Burnley vs. West Ham United
  • When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: Turf Moor
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Ham United have won four out of their last seven games against Burnley.

  • Dec 30, 2018 - Burnley 2 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Nov 03, 2018 - West Ham United 4 vs. Burnley 2
  • Mar 10, 2018 - Burnley 3 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Oct 14, 2017 - West Ham United 1 vs. Burnley 1
  • May 21, 2017 - West Ham United 2 vs. Burnley 1
  • Dec 14, 2016 - West Ham United 1 vs. Burnley 0
  • Dec 13, 2016 - West Ham United 1 vs. Burnley 0
