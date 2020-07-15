Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Burnley

Current Records: Wolverhampton 14-8-13; Burnley 14-13-8

What to Know

Burnley managed to walk away from the road leg against Wolverhampton with a draw. They will face off against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Turf Moor. Since Burnley's past five matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

This past Saturday, Burnley and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton got themselves on the board against Everton on Sunday, but Everton never followed suit. Wolves took down Everton 3-0.

After their draw, Burnley will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch