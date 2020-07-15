Who's Playing
Wolverhampton @ Burnley
Current Records: Wolverhampton 14-8-13; Burnley 14-13-8
What to Know
Burnley managed to walk away from the road leg against Wolverhampton with a draw. They will face off against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Turf Moor. Since Burnley's past five matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
This past Saturday, Burnley and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Wolverhampton got themselves on the board against Everton on Sunday, but Everton never followed suit. Wolves took down Everton 3-0.
After their draw, Burnley will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. Wolverhampton
- When: Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App