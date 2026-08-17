How to watch CBS Sports Golazo Network: Everything to know about one-stop shop for all things soccer

The soccer calendar never slows, so it's only appropriate that there's a platform dedicated to following its every move. That's where CBS Sports Golazo Network, a free 24/7 channel, comes in.

The Golazo Network is a one-stop shop for all things soccer, striking a balance between hours of live games and in-studio shows breaking down all of the game's top headlines. Much like the sport itself, the Golazo Network's coverage also knows no borders – notable games across the U.S. have a home on the channel, as do those played in Europe and other parts of the world. There's also plenty of analysis from a wide variety of broadcasters to accompany all those hours of action, offering nearly nonstop coverage for a sport that never has a dull moment.

The slate is as packed as ever as a new club season begins in Europe, headlined by the return of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's Champions League in September. Those tournaments offer a spotlight on some of the sport's top stars, including newly-minted World Cup winner Lamine Yamal, who returns to Barcelona after a successful summer with Spain, and rising U.S. women's national team star Alyssa Thompson as she prepares for another season with Chelsea with next summer's Women's World Cup in mind.

That, though, merely scratches the surface of the Golazo Network's nonstop offerings. The summer of soccer may be winding down but there is no shortage of games to keep you occupied the rest of the year.

Here's a look at what the Golazo Network has in store for the 2026-27 season across the globe.

How to watch CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

European club competition returns

CBS Sports is the exclusive U.S. English-language home of all European club competitions, every minute of action available all season long. CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select coverage of UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League once again this season, as well as accompanying studio shows breaking down all the action. Coverage of the men's Champions League is bookended by Champions League Matchday and The Champions Club, while UEFA Women's Champions League Today provides full coverage of that competition.

The stars of the 2026 World Cup are expected to dazzle in the Champions League this season, each chasing Europe's most prestigious club prize. Keep an eye on Manchester City's Erling Haaland after he thoroughly enjoyed his first World Cup with Norway, as well as Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe as he targets his first-ever Champions League title after a history-making tournament with France this summer. Mbappe's France teammate and reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele returns to Paris Saint-Germain, who chase a third straight Champions League title, while Harry Kane hopes to lead Bayern Munich to the podium after playing in his third World Cup with England.

The Women's Champions League, meanwhile, will offer a platform for several players to build strong form before next summer's Women's World Cup in Brazil. Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati is returning to full fitness at just the right time, recovering from a broken leg in time to win last season's trophy and before she leads Spain's attempt to defend their World Cup title from 2023. Chelsea's Thompson, meanwhile, leads a contingent of USWNT players in this season's competition including rising talent Lily Yohannes, who plays for OL Lyonnes, and Sam Coffey, whose Manchester City are back in the competition after a surprise title-winning run in the Women's Super League last season.

The Champions League's league phase begins Sept. 8, while the Europa League opening stage kicks off on Sept. 16. The Women's Champions League kicks things off on Sept. 22, while the Conference League begins play on Oct. 15.

Action across Europe's top leagues

In between Champions League weeks, the Golazo Network has you covered with plenty of action across Europe's most notable leagues. The channel's regular weekend cadence includes Serie A action, as well as games from the Championship, League One and League Two. The Women's Super League, meanwhile, joins the roster this year as the build-up to the Women's World Cup becomes this season's main talking point.

Serie A is home to a batch of American players who featured at this summer's World Cup, chief among them AC Milan's Christian Pulisic and Juventus' Weston McKennie, who have become fixtures in the league over the last several years. The Championship, meanwhile, has plenty of U.S. men's national team players of their own – look no further than Middlesbrough, who count Max Arfsten, Sebastian Berhalter and Aidan Morris as vital members of the team. A new Championship season begins on Aug. 14 while the Serie A campaign begins on Aug. 22.

The WSL, meanwhile, offers USWNT fans weekly access to Thompson and Coffey as well as some of the game's top talents. Spain's Alexia Putellas headlines the London City Lionesses after a big move from Barcelona this summer, while last season's NWSL Midfielder of the Year Manaka Matsukubo is about to embark on her first season with Chelsea and hopes to reach her first World Cup with Japan in a matter of months. The new season begins on Sept. 4.

The SPFL, Scotland's top flight, also has a happy home at CBS Sports, which often offers a platform for the Old Firm Derby, a battle between Glasgow-based clubs Rangers and Celtic that serves as one of the sport's most intense rivalries. The new season is already underway.

There's more where that came from – the EFL Cup and Coppa Italia also dot the calendar, each competition offering another opportunity for stars like Haaland and Pulisic to win domestic cups. The Golazo Network also has the Premier Sports Cup, Scotland's top cup competition, with first round action already complete. The Coppa Italia's first round also began and marks the unofficial start of Italy's club season on Aug. 14.

North American competitions find a new home

While Europe dominates in the daytime, North America will fill in the gaps in the evening. A wide slate of Concacaf competitions are now available across the networks of CBS Sports, allowing fans to keep tabs on the continent's most notable clubs over the course of the season.

The new season of the Concacaf Champions Cup, a frequent showcase for MLS clubs and Liga MX giants, will air across CBS Sports' platforms. The Concacaf W Champions Cup, meanwhile, will also return to CBS Sports for its third season and offers a fascinating picture of NWSL teams' strengths against the rest of the region, including the competitive Liga Femenil in Mexico. The Concacaf Central American Cup and the Concacaf Caribbean Cup, which are underway and serve as qualification tournaments for the Concacaf Champions Cup, are also part of the package.

CBS Sports' platforms also offer coverage of the Major Arena Soccer League.

Women's World Cup qualification in focus

One of the most compelling storylines in world soccer over the next year will be centered around the Women's World Cup, qualification underway as a batch of contenders for the title first hope to book their ticket and then fine-tune things before their trip to Brazil.

Reigning champions Spain have already qualified, as have France, Denmark and two-time winners Germany. Europe's World Cup qualifiers resume in October, when a host of teams hope to fill in the seven remaining spots including 2023 finalists England and third-place side Sweden.

At the end of November, the focus shifts to the Concacaf W Championship. The North American tournament acts as the region's World Cup qualifiers and marks the USWNT's most important game of the year – their quarterfinal match against El Salvador on Nov. 27 is a win-and-in game, though two more wins after the fact will earn them their 10th title.

Asia's top national teams enter the picture

The new year offers another occasion to get swept up by a major tournament, this time the Asian Cup, which begins on Jan. 7 in Saudi Arabia. The quadrennial competition will welcome Japan and Australia, Asia's lone knockout competitor at this summer's World Cup, while Son Heung-min's South Korea will also be a team to keep an eye on. The competition will also offer a glimpse at Saudi Arabia's infrastructure plans ahead of the 2034 World Cup – the nation plans to build 10 of its 15 stadiums from scratch for that competition, several of which should be in usage for the Asian Cup.

CBS Sports' platforms will also carry the U-23 Asian Cup in 2028, which is set to take place in Japan.

Analysis, all the time

The Golazo Network has plenty of soccer on tap but worry not – a panel of experts is always around to break down the sport's top moments and most compelling storylines every day of the week.

Weekday mornings are headlined by Morning Footy (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.), offering a closer look at a wide array of topics to ensure fans are in the loop on a daily basis. Scoreline fills in the gaps at the end of busy days, while studio shows like CBS Sports Golazo Matchday bookend coverage of compelling games. Plus, the Golazo Network offers a more focused look at the women's game with Attacking Third, USMNT-centric coverage with Call It What You Want and something for the analytics-interested fan with Numbers Don't Lie Powered By Sofascore.