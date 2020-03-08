How to watch Chelsea vs. Everton: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
How to watch Chelsea vs. Everton soccer game
Who's Playing
Everton @ Chelsea
Current Records: Everton 10-11-7; Chelsea 13-9-6
What to Know
Chelsea will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Everton. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will be seeking to avenge the 3-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 7 of last year.
On Saturday, Chelsea and Bournemouth tied 2-2, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, Everton and Manchester United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
The ties rounded out Chelsea's record to 13-9-6 and Everton's to 10-11-7. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Everton
- When: Sunday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Chelsea have won four out of their last eight games against Everton.
- Dec 07, 2019 - Everton 3 vs. Chelsea 1
- Mar 17, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Nov 11, 2018 - Everton 0 vs. Chelsea 0
- Dec 23, 2017 - Chelsea 0 vs. Everton 0
- Aug 27, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. Everton 0
- Apr 30, 2017 - Chelsea 3 vs. Everton 0
- Apr 29, 2017 - Chelsea 3 vs. Everton 0
- Nov 05, 2016 - Chelsea 5 vs. Everton 0
