How to watch Chelsea vs. Everton: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Everton @ Chelsea

Current Records: Everton 10-11-7; Chelsea 13-9-6

What to Know

Chelsea will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Everton. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will be seeking to avenge the 3-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 7 of last year.

On Saturday, Chelsea and Bournemouth tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Everton and Manchester United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

The ties rounded out Chelsea's record to 13-9-6 and Everton's to 10-11-7. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Everton

Chelsea vs. Everton When: Sunday at 10 a.m. ET

Sunday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chelsea have won four out of their last eight games against Everton.