The Premier League is back in action on Friday.
Who's Playing
- Fulham @ Chelsea
- Current Records: Fulham 9-8-4; Chelsea 8-7-5
What to Know
Chelsea will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Fulham. Chelsea will take on Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Stamford Bridge after a week off. Chelsea will be strutting in after a win while Fulham will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Chelsea and Crystal Palace two weeks ago, but Chelsea stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Fulham was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Fulham lost 1-0 to the Magpies.
In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Chelsea and Fulham were neck-and-neck, but Chelsea came up empty-handed after a 2-1 defeat. Maybe Chelsea will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Fulham
- When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Chelsea -167; Draw +290; Fulham +450 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Chelsea have won four out of their last five games against Fulham.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Fulham 2 vs. Chelsea 1
- May 01, 2021 - Chelsea 2 vs. Fulham 0
- Jan 16, 2021 - Chelsea 1 vs. Fulham 0
- Mar 03, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Fulham 1
- Dec 02, 2018 - Chelsea 2 vs. Fulham 0