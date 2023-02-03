The Premier League is back in action on Friday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Chelsea

@ Current Records: Fulham 9-8-4; Chelsea 8-7-5

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Chelsea will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Fulham. Chelsea will take on Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Stamford Bridge after a week off. Chelsea will be strutting in after a win while Fulham will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Chelsea and Crystal Palace two weeks ago, but Chelsea stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Fulham was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Fulham lost 1-0 to the Magpies.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Chelsea and Fulham were neck-and-neck, but Chelsea came up empty-handed after a 2-1 defeat. Maybe Chelsea will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

CBS Sports has the daily soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Fulham When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea -167; Draw +290; Fulham +450 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Chelsea have won four out of their last five games against Fulham.