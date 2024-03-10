Two of the Premier League's most notable clubs take center stage on Monday but are stuck in a midtable clash in the midst of uninspiring seasons. Chelsea will host Newcastle United as both teams aim to provide some optimism with European spots seemingly out of reach. The visitors are in 10th place with 40 points but could go as high as eighth with a win, while Chelsea are in 11th but are currently four points behind and will not be able to surpass Newcastle even with a win.

Here's what to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Monday, March 11 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Monday, March 11 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London, England

: Stamford Bridge -- London, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

USA Network | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Chelsea -110; Draw +300; Newcastle United +250

Storylines

Chelsea's up-and-down season continues to be just that. The Blues have two wins in their five, but one of them is in the FA Cup against Championship side Leeds United. The good news is that they have a tendency to score -- they have scored nine times in that stretch -- but there's always another shoe that drops with Chelsea. They have not kept a clean sheet since late January, a span of nine games.

Mauricio Pochettino's team still carries several injuries heading into this game, including Christopher Nkunku, who came to the club over the summer with the hopes of being a star striker but has battled fitness all season long. The likes of Conor Callagher and Nicolas Jackson have been pitching in during recent games and might be counted on again to do so against Newcastle.

Prediction

Despite their woes this season, Chelsea have kept things entertaining for neutrals and they just might be able to do it again on Monday. Expect goals on both ends of the pitch, and perhaps shared points at the end. Pick: Chelsea 2, Newcastle United 2