How to watch Chelsea vs. Sheffield United: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Chelsea (home) vs. Sheffield United (away)
Current Records: Chelsea 1-1-1; Sheffield United 1-1-1
What to Know
Sheffield United have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Chelsea at 10 a.m. ET at Stamford Bridge. Since Sheffield's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Last Saturday, they lost 1-2 to Leicester City. It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Chelsea made off with a 3-2 victory over Norwich City .
Chelsea's win lifted them to 1-1-1 (four points) while Sheffield United's loss dropped them down to 1-1-1 (four points). We'll see if Chelsea can repeat their recent success or if Sheffield bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Sheffield United
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.
