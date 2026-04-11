Balancing continental play with the desire to win the Liga MX title comes into play this weekend as heavyweights meet on the CBS Sports Golazo Network on Saturday, with Club America hosting Cruz Azul. In midweek Champions Cup play, Club America drew 0-0 with Nashville SC, while Cruz Azul were dominated 3-0 by Los Angeles FC, so both will want to get a win in this match while keeping the critical clashes that will come midweek in mind.

How to watch Club America vs. Cruz Azul, odds

Date : Saturday, April 11 | Time : 11:05 p.m.

: Saturday, April 11 | : 11:05 p.m. Location : Estadio Banorte -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Banorte -- Mexico City, Mexico Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Club America +170; Draw +230; Cruz Azul +157

With Champions Cup being the only way to secure participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, the midweek matches are arguably more important than Liga MX clashes, but that doesn't mean that either team will want to lose ground as they prepare for the Liga MX playoffs. Only four matchdays remain in the Liga MX regular season as teams are trying to stay in the playoff places in the league.

An early exit from the playoffs could also create a two-fold issue for players like American Alex Zendejas. On the outside looking in at the USMNT World Cup squad, more meaningful games mean more chances to impress Mauricio Pochettino to earn a spot on the roster. With the announcement coming on May 26, time is running out to make a final impression, and while there isn't a ton that Zendejas can do to raise his personal level of play from what he's already producing, the worst thing that can happen is seeing his season end early.

Winning this game would help push America closer to the top half of the playoffs, securing home-field advantage for at least the first round, which would be crucial in ensuring that the season doesn't end earlier than it has to.

Liga MX scores and schedule

All times Eastern.

Friday, April 10

Juárez, Club Tijuana 2

Puebla 0, Club León 1

Saturday, April 11

Tigres UNAL vs. Chivas Guadalajara, 7 p.m.

Queretaro vs. Necaxa, 7 p.m.

Atlas vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m.

Pachuca vs. Santos Laguna 9 p.m.

Club America vs. Cruz Azul, 11:05 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Sunday, April 12