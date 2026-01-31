We may only be on matchday four of the Liga MX season, but things aren't going according to plan for Club America in the Clausura portion of the season. Without a win in their first three matches of the season, hosting Necaxa at home is when fortunes need to change. One of the biggest names not only in Mexico but also in global soccer overall, managing Club America comes with immense pressure, and while manager Andre Jardine has been in charge of the side since 2023, the longer that they go without a victory, the faster pressure will continue to build.

How to watch Club América vs. Necaxa, odds

Date : Saturday, Jan. 31 | Time : 5 p.m.m ET

: Saturday, Jan. 31 | : 5 p.m.m ET Location : Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City, Mexico Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Club America -196; Draw +290; Necaxa +525

Necaxa will be without new signing Julian Carranza, who was red carded in their last match. Another struggling side, Necaxa, have only scored three goals this seaosn but that's still an improvement on America's zero, which needs to improve rapidly. It's a strange situation because while Club America have dealt with injuries this season, especially one concerning American midfielder Alex Zendejas, it's a side that should have enough depth to cope with that.

Allan Saint-Maximin was a sparkplug when he joined the club, scoring three goals and assisting two more in his first 10 appearances for them, but that form hasn't survived the break. Concacaf Champions Cup play is right around the corner, with Club America traveling to face Olimpia on Tuesday. It's a moment when they'll need the entire squad to contribute, but entering that match on a four match winless streak would be a situation where it's easy to envision a quick crash out of North America's continental competition. Their expected goal totals have absolutely cratered in the last week as the chart below shows.

CBS Sports

You don't want to say a match is a must-win so early in the season, but given America's form, they need to show improvement at home. If that doesn't happen sooner than later for Club America, changes could be on the horizon.

Liga MX Scores and Schedule

All times Eastern.

Friday, Jan. 30

Puebla 0, Toluca 0

Pumas UNAM 4, Santos Laguna 0

Juarez 3, Cruz Azul 4

Saturday, Jan. 31