It's getting tight atop the Liga MX table where Club America trail league leaders Cruz Azul by only three points with just five weeks remaining in the apertura season. But despite only being three points off the lead, Club America trail three teams, as this has been one of the most competitive Liga MX seasons in recent memory. Club America manager Andre Jardine hasn't had a consistent scorer to rely on, unlike the other teams chasing the title.

How to watch Club America vs. Pumas UNAM , odds

Date : Saturday, Sep. 27 | Time : 11:05 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sep. 27 | : 11:05 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network |

CBS Sports Network | Odds: Club America -145; Draw +260; Pumas +360

Everyone else knows where to look for goals, but for Club America, no player has scored more than three goals this season. Allan Saint-Maximin has made a significant impact on the club since joining from Fenerbahce, but more is needed. Alex Zendejas and Brian Rodriguez have been able to chip in with goals and assists, but this is where Henry Martin is missed. The Mexican striker has only featured in three games so far this season and now has a left knee sprain, which will keep him out of this match against Pumas. Martin has climbed the ranks as one of the club's all-time great scorers, but at 32, they need to take a look at what's next. The injury list for America has been a long one during the Apertura and they don't seem to be slowing down. The good news is that all the team needs to do is make the playoffs, and America are on track for that despite their setbacks. Saturday night is a chance to move their winning streak to three and put forth a performance that proves they are contenders.