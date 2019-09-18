How to watch Club Brugge vs. Galatasaray: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's Champions League game
How to watch Club Brugge vs. Galatasaray soccer game
Who's Playing
Club Brugge (home) vs. Galatasaray (away)
What to Know
Galatasaray is set to face off against Club Brugge in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 12:55 p.m. ET September 18th at Jan Breydel Stadion. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.
Galatasaray made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the round of 32 but did not advance further. As for Club Brugge, they were also eliminated in the group stage. Relegated to the Europa League, they were knocked out by Red Bull Salzburg in the round of 32.
This is Galatasaray's first Champions League match of the season. Club Brugge is coming off of a 2-1 second-leg win over LASK.
Coming in with fresh legs, Galatasaray appears to have the advantage. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Club Brugge vs. Galatasaray
- When: Wednesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
- Where: Jan Breydel Stadion
