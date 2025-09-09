The 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers will finish on Tuesday. Most teams already know if they will be playing the 2026 World Cup next summer in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Lionel Messi's Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay, and Paraguay are officially qualified and they will now wait for December 5 when the draw will take place in Washington D.C. as was announced by FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the White House.

While the top six teams qualify directly to the World Cup, the 7th-placed team gets a chance in the play-offs, which leads to the inter-confederation play-offs. Both Venezuela and Bolivia remain in contention for that spot. You can follow all the matches on Fanatiz:

Standings

TEAM GP W D L GS GC POINTS 1 Argentina 17 12 2 3 31 9 38 2 Brazil 17 8 4 5 24 16 28 3 Uruguay 17 7 6 4 22 12 27 4 Ecuador 17 7 8 2 13 5 26 5 Colombia 17 6 7 4 22 15 25 6 Paraguay 17 6 7 4 13 10 25 7 Venezuela 17 4 6 7 15 22 18 8 Bolivia 17 5 2 10 16 35 17 9 Peru 17 2 6 9 6 20 12 10 Chile 17 2 4 11 9 27 10

Schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Tuesday, September 9

Ecuador vs. Argentina, 7 p.m. (Fanatiz)

Chile vs. Uruguay, 7:30 p.m. (Fanatiz)

Bolivia vs. Brazil, 7:30 p.m. (Fanatiz)

Venezuela vs. Colombia, 7:30 p.m. (Fanatiz)

Peru vs. Uruguay, 7:30 p.m. (Fanatiz)

