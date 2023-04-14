Serie A is back in action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Empoli @ Cremonese

Current Records: Empoli 7-11-11; Cremonese 2-10-17

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giovanni Zini

Stadio Giovanni Zini TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Empoli will head out on the road to face off against Cremonese at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Stadio Giovanni Zini. Since Empoli's last five games have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Empoli's last match on Friday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. They and AC Milan played to a 0-0 draw, good for one point each. Empoli is lucky to have escaped without losing: they only controlled the ball for 36% of the match.

Meanwhile, Cremonese gave up the first goal in this one, but they didn't let that get them down. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Sampdoria 3-2. The score was all tied up at the break 1-1, but Cremonese were the better team in the second half.

Empoli will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Cremonese are a slight favorite against Empoli, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +150 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.