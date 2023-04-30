Serie A is back in action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Verona @ Cremonese

Current Records: Verona 6-8-17, Cremonese 3-10-18

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Giovanni Zini

Stadio Giovanni Zini TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Cremonese will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Verona at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday. Cremonese will be seeking to avenge the 2-0 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played back in January.

Cremonese only put two shots on goal on Sunday, both unsuccessful. They must be aching after a bruising 3-0 loss to Udinese. The game was over by the end of the first half, with no goals scored by either team from that point forward.

Cremonese struggled to fend off their opponent let them take an unimpressive nine attempts at their own goal. Their poor performance in that department was in sharp contrast to Udinese's, who only allowed two.

Verona have had a rough go of it against Bologna in their most recent batch of games, but they didn't let that history phase them on Friday. Verona skirted past Bologna 2-1. Verona better thank their lucky stars for the performance of Simone Verdi, who scored both goals for his team.

Cremonese will be out to turn their luck around, while Verona will be hoping to grab another win. Check CBS Sports after the contest to see if Cremonese succeed or if Verona can keep it going.

Odds

Verona are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +138 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.