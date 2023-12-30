The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brentford @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Brentford 5-4-9, Crystal Palace 4-6-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Crystal Palace will finish 2023 at home by hosting Brentford at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace's last four matches have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Crystal Palace has not won a game since November 4th, a trend which continued on Wednesday. They fell just short of Chelsea by a score of 2-1. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Crystal Palace in their matchups with Chelsea: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Meanwhile, Brentford and Wolverhampton combined for nine shots on goal on Wednesday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Brentford suffered a painful 4-1 loss at the hands of Wolverhampton. Brentford didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Crystal Palace's loss dropped their record down to 4-6-9. As for Brentford, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-4-9 record this season.

Odds

Crystal Palace is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +128 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Brentford and Crystal Palace have tied in their last 5 contests.