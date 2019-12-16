How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's Premier League game
How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game
Who's Playing
Brighton & Hove Albion @ Crystal Palace
Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 5-7-4; Crystal Palace 6-6-4
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace will meet up at 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Selhurst Park. Since Brighton's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
On Sunday, Brighton and Wolverhampton tied 2-2, good for one point each.
On Saturday, Crystal Palace and Watford ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
The ties rounded out Brighton's record to 5-7-4 and Crystal Palace's to 6-6-4. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brighton & Hove Albion have won two out of their last four games against Crystal Palace.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Dec 04, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Apr 14, 2018 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2
- Nov 28, 2017 - Crystal Palace 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Real Madrid vs. Valencia preview
Two of Spain's biggest clubs meet on Saturday at Mestalla
-
Salah continues with outrageous goals
The Egyptian star has three goals this week
-
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad preview
Barca is fighting for the top spot with Real Madrid
-
Liverpool vs. Watford preview
The Reds are in first place and rolling
-
Champions League draw scenarios
A look at every possible matchup for the last 16 participants in the Champions League
-
Manchester City outclasses Arsenal
City outclassed Arsenal and kept its distance behind Liverpool
-
UCL: Atleti, Atalanta clinch spots
The Champions League group stage wrapped up Wednesday