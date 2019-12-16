How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 5-7-4; Crystal Palace 6-6-4

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace will meet up at 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Selhurst Park. Since Brighton's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Sunday, Brighton and Wolverhampton tied 2-2, good for one point each.

On Saturday, Crystal Palace and Watford ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

The ties rounded out Brighton's record to 5-7-4 and Crystal Palace's to 6-6-4. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion When: Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: NBC Sports Network

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion have won two out of their last four games against Crystal Palace.