How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Crystal Palace 6-6-4; Brighton & Hove Albion 5-7-4

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Selhurst Park. Brighton has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Crystal Palace should be prepared for a fight.

On Sunday, Brighton and Wolverhampton tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Crystal Palace and Watford ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

The ties rounded out Brighton's record to 5-7-4 and Crystal Palace's to 6-6-4. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

  • Who: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
  • When: Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Selhurst Park
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion have won two out of their last four games against Crystal Palace.

  • Mar 09, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
  • Dec 04, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
  • Apr 14, 2018 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2
  • Nov 28, 2017 - Crystal Palace 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
