The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Chelsea 3-2-1; Crystal Palace 1-2-3

What to Know

Crystal Palace is 2-10 against Chelsea since December of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Selhurst Park.

Three weeks ago, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Speaking of close games: Chelsea won by a goal, slipping past West Ham United 2-1. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Chelsea was the better team in the second half.

After their draw, Crystal Palace will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Crystal Palace +320; Draw +250; Chelsea -111

Series History

Chelsea have won ten out of their last 12 games against Crystal Palace.