How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Crystal Palace (home) vs. Manchester City (away)
Current Records: Crystal Palace 4-2-2; Manchester City 5-2-1
What to Know
Manchester City and Crystal Palace have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. The teams split their matchups last year, with Crystal Palace winning the first 3-2 on the road and Man City taking the second 3-1.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but City were not quite Wolverhampton's equal in the second half when they met last week. Man City fell to Wolverhampton 2-0.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace got the result they wanted in their first leg against West Ham United in Matchweek 8. Crystal Palace dodged a bullet, finishing off West Ham 2-1. Two seems to be a good number for Crystal Palace as the squad scooped up a victory with the same goal total in their match three weeks ago.
Man City are 5-2-1 (16 points) and Crystal Palace is 4-2-2 (14 points), so if Crystal Palace wins they will leapfrog Man City in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester City have won four out of their last six games against Crystal Palace.
- Apr 14, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Dec 22, 2018 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Manchester City 2
- Dec 31, 2017 - Manchester City 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Sep 23, 2017 - Manchester City 5 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- May 06, 2017 - Manchester City 5 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Nov 19, 2016 - Manchester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
