How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace (home) vs. Manchester City (away)

Current Records: Crystal Palace 4-2-2; Manchester City 5-2-1

What to Know

Manchester City and Crystal Palace have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. The teams split their matchups last year, with Crystal Palace winning the first 3-2 on the road and Man City taking the second 3-1.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but City were not quite Wolverhampton's equal in the second half when they met last week. Man City fell to Wolverhampton 2-0.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace got the result they wanted in their first leg against West Ham United in Matchweek 8. Crystal Palace dodged a bullet, finishing off West Ham 2-1. Two seems to be a good number for Crystal Palace as the squad scooped up a victory with the same goal total in their match three weeks ago.

Man City are 5-2-1 (16 points) and Crystal Palace is 4-2-2 (14 points), so if Crystal Palace wins they will leapfrog Man City in the standings.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Manchester City have won four out of their last six games against Crystal Palace.