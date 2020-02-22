How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Newcastle United 8-11-7; Crystal Palace 7-10-9

What to Know

Crystal Palace will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Newcastle United. Crystal Palace will take on Newcastle at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park after a week off. Crystal Palace is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

Crystal Palace came up short against Everton two weeks ago, falling 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Magpies found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 4-0 punch to the gut against Arsenal on Sunday.

Crystal Palace is now 7-10-9 while Newcastle sits at 8-11-7. Crystal Palace is 3-4-2 after losses this year, Newcastle 3-3-4.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Newcastle United have won two out of their last five games against Crystal Palace.