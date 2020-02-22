How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United soccer game
Who's Playing
Newcastle United @ Crystal Palace
Current Records: Newcastle United 8-11-7; Crystal Palace 7-10-9
What to Know
Crystal Palace will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Newcastle United. Crystal Palace will take on Newcastle at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park after a week off. Crystal Palace is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
Crystal Palace came up short against Everton two weeks ago, falling 3-1.
Meanwhile, the Magpies found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 4-0 punch to the gut against Arsenal on Sunday.
Crystal Palace is now 7-10-9 while Newcastle sits at 8-11-7. Crystal Palace is 3-4-2 after losses this year, Newcastle 3-3-4.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Newcastle United have won two out of their last five games against Crystal Palace.
- Dec 21, 2019 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Apr 06, 2019 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Sep 22, 2018 - Newcastle United 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Feb 04, 2018 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Oct 21, 2017 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
-
