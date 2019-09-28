How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Norwich City: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace (home) vs. Norwich City (away)

Current Records: Crystal Palace 2-2-2; Norwich City 2-4-0

What to Know

Crystal Palace will square off against Norwich City at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace will be home again for the second matchup in a row.

On Sunday, they went toe to toe with Wolverhampton in Matchweek 6 and left on equal footing. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Norwich came up short against Burnley, falling 2-0.

Crystal Palace are 2-2-2 (eight points) and the Canaries are 2-4 (six points), so if the Canaries win they will leapfrog Crystal Palace in the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs. Norwich City When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.