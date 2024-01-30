The Premier League returns to action on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Sheffield United @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Sheffield United 2-4-15, Crystal Palace 5-6-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Crystal Palace will be playing at home against Sheffield United at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace and Arsenal combined for 11 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Crystal Palace suffered a bruising 5-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal. Crystal Palace has not had much luck with Arsenal recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, Sheffield has not won a game since December 9, 2023, a trend which continued on Sunday. Sheffield and West Ham ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw. Sheffield's two goals came from Ben Brereton and Oliver McBurnie, while West Ham got theirs from Maxwel Cornet and James Ward-Prowse.

Crystal Palace's defeat dropped their record down to 5-6-10. Sheffield's record now sits at 2-4-15.

Crystal Palace beat Sheffield by a goal in their previous matchup back in August of 2023, winning 1-0. Will Crystal Palace repeat their success, or does Sheffield have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Crystal Palace is a huge favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -157 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Crystal Palace has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Sheffield United.