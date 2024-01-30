The Premier League returns to action on Tuesday.
Who's Playing
- Sheffield United @ Crystal Palace
- Current Records: Sheffield United 2-4-15, Crystal Palace 5-6-10
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: Peacock
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Crystal Palace will be playing at home against Sheffield United at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace and Arsenal combined for 11 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Crystal Palace suffered a bruising 5-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal. Crystal Palace has not had much luck with Arsenal recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
Meanwhile, Sheffield has not won a game since December 9, 2023, a trend which continued on Sunday. Sheffield and West Ham ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw. Sheffield's two goals came from Ben Brereton and Oliver McBurnie, while West Ham got theirs from Maxwel Cornet and James Ward-Prowse.
Crystal Palace's defeat dropped their record down to 5-6-10. Sheffield's record now sits at 2-4-15.
Crystal Palace beat Sheffield by a goal in their previous matchup back in August of 2023, winning 1-0. Will Crystal Palace repeat their success, or does Sheffield have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Crystal Palace is a huge favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -157 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Crystal Palace has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Sheffield United.
- Aug 12, 2023 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Sheffield United 0
- May 08, 2021 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Sheffield United 0
- Jan 02, 2021 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Sheffield United 0
- Feb 01, 2020 - Sheffield United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Aug 18, 2019 - Sheffield United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0