How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Sheffield United @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Sheffield United 8-7-9; Crystal Palace 7-8-9

What to Know

Sheffield United is headed to at Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a win in their last meeting. Sheffield will head out on the road to face off against Crystal Palace at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Since the Blades' past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Sheffield was not quite Manchester City's equal in the second half when they met last Tuesday. Sheffield fell a goal short of Man City, losing 1-0.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace came up short against Southampton last week, falling 2-0.

The Blades got away with a 1-0 win the last time the two teams met in last August. Will they repeat their success, or does Crystal Palace have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United

Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sheffield United won the only match these two teams have played in the last five years.