How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United soccer game
Who's Playing
Sheffield United @ Crystal Palace
Current Records: Sheffield United 8-7-9; Crystal Palace 7-8-9
What to Know
Sheffield United is headed to at Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a win in their last meeting. Sheffield will head out on the road to face off against Crystal Palace at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Since the Blades' past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Sheffield was not quite Manchester City's equal in the second half when they met last Tuesday. Sheffield fell a goal short of Man City, losing 1-0.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace came up short against Southampton last week, falling 2-0.
The Blades got away with a 1-0 win the last time the two teams met in last August. Will they repeat their success, or does Crystal Palace have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Sheffield United won the only match these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Aug 18, 2019 - Sheffield United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
-
USMNT vs. Costa Rica preview
The U.S. men's national team opens up 2020 play against Los Ticos in California
-
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid preview
The Spanish rivals meet for the second time in less than a month
-
Olympic qualifying: USWNT beats Haiti
The Americans are off to a nice start in qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
-
USWNT vs. Panama preview
The Americans aim to make it six points from six
-
Sinclair breaks all-time goals record
The Canadian soccer star etched her name in the history books on Wednesday
-
Fans vandalize home of United CEO
Ed Woodward and his family weren't at home at the time of the reported attack
-
Transfer window deadline updates
A look at everything you need to know with transfer deadline day
-
Bellerin earns a point for Gunners
Bellerin's fine late finish was enough to snatch a point