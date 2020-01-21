How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Southampton: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Southampton @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Southampton 8-11-4; Crystal Palace 7-7-9

What to Know

Crystal Palace managed to walk away from the road leg against Southampton with a draw. Crystal Palace will be playing in front of their home fans against Southampton at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace has kept their last nine contests to within one goal, so Southampton should be prepared for a fight.

Crystal Palace and Manchester City tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Speaking of close games: Southampton lost 3-2 to Wolverhampton.

Crystal Palace are 7-7-9 (30 points) and Southampton is 8-11-4 (28 points), so if Southampton wins they will leapfrog Crystal Palace in the standings.

How To Watch

  • Who: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton
  • When: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Selhurst Park
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southampton have won three out of their last seven games against Crystal Palace.

  • Dec 28, 2019 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Southampton 1
  • Jan 30, 2019 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Southampton 1
  • Sep 01, 2018 - Southampton 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
  • Jan 02, 2018 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Southampton 1
  • Sep 16, 2017 - Southampton 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
  • Apr 05, 2017 - Southampton 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
  • Dec 03, 2016 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Southampton 0
