How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Southampton: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Southampton @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Southampton 8-11-4; Crystal Palace 7-7-9

What to Know

Crystal Palace managed to walk away from the road leg against Southampton with a draw. Crystal Palace will be playing in front of their home fans against Southampton at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace has kept their last nine contests to within one goal, so Southampton should be prepared for a fight.

Crystal Palace and Manchester City tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Speaking of close games: Southampton lost 3-2 to Wolverhampton.

Crystal Palace are 7-7-9 (30 points) and Southampton is 8-11-4 (28 points), so if Southampton wins they will leapfrog Crystal Palace in the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton When: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park

Series History

Southampton have won three out of their last seven games against Crystal Palace.