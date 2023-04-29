The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: West Ham United 9-7-16, Crystal Palace 9-10-14

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: USA Network

What to Know

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are an even 3-3 against one another since January of 2018, but likely not for long. Crystal Palace will look to defend their home pitch on Saturday against West Ham United at Selhurst Park. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Crystal Palace put four shots on goal, all unsuccessful. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wolverhampton. Crystal Palace's loss can be partially blamed on Joachim Andersen who scored on his own goal at minute three.

Meanwhile, there was early excitement for West Ham United after they claimed the first goal on Wednesday, however, they wouldn't score again. They fell just short of Liverpool by a score of 2-1. Sadly, the defeat only continues a disappointing trend for West Ham United: they've now lost three straight matchups with Liverpool.

Crystal Palace beat West Ham United by a goal in their previous matchup last November, winning 2-1. Will Crystal Palace repeat their success, or do West Ham United have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Crystal Palace are a slight favorite against West Ham United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +169 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.