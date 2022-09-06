The Champions League is back this Tuesday on Paramount+.

Chelsea @ Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo Zagreb is set to challenge Chelsea in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 12:45 p.m. ET September 6th at Stadion Maksimir. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.

Dinamo Zagreb is coming off of a 4-1 second-leg win over Bodo Glimt two weeks ago. This is Chelsea's first Champions League match of the season.

Last year, Dinamo Zagreb lost in the playoff round to Sheriff on scores of 0-3 and 0-3. They were later eliminated from the Europa League by Sevilla in the playoff round. As for Chelsea, they made it all the way to the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Real Madrid on scores of 1-3 and 3-2.

Coming in with fresh legs, Chelsea appears to have the advantage. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.

