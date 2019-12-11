How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City: Champions League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Dinamo Zagreb (home) vs. Manchester City (away)

What to Know

Manchester City and Dinamo Zagreb are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 12:55 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Maksimir Stadium. Man City tied Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Dinamo Zagreb lost 2-0 to Atalanta two weeks ago. City (11 points) lead Group C, while Dinamo Zagreb (five points) is in third place in the group.

Man City has already clinched a spot in the knockout phase. Dinamo Zagreb is fighting for the other spot.

How To Watch