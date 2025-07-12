Preseason play kicks off for Liverpool on Sunday, but it's quite hard to focus on soccer on the pitch following the tragic death of forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in a car accident. Upon returning to training, players have been emotional following the loss of their friend and teammate, as Diogo Jota has had a massive impact on Liverpool as a club. But the season must still go on, and the Reds will begin in an away trip to face Preston North End before heading to Hong Kong to play Milan.

Despite the match not taking place at Anfield, Liverpool will have numerous tributes to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva ahead and during the friendly, while both teams will also wear black armbands during the match. The pre-match tributes will be broadcast on YouTube ahead of the match, which will be available on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Preston vs. Liverpool

Date : Sunday, July 13 | Time : 9:45 a.m. ET

: Sunday, July 13 | : 9:45 a.m. ET Location : Deepdale -- Preston, England

: Deepdale -- Preston, England Pregame coverage: LFCTV and Liverpool YouTube

LFCTV and Liverpool YouTube Match live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Planned tributes

Ahead of kickoff, there will be a performance of You'll Never Walk Alone, the Liverpool anthem, while the club will lay a wreath. There will also be a minute long moment of silence while tributes will be displayed on the screens at the stadium. Preston has also created a commemorative matchday program for the occasion. Liverpool have also announced that Diogo Jota's number 20 jersey will be retired across all levels of the club in his honor.

New Debuts incoming

With the additions of Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, there have been some shifts in the Liverpool squad, and the duo could be set to make their debuts in this match. Wirtz has a record price tag to live up to, while Frimpong will replace a key cog in the Liverpool lineup with Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure for Real Madrid. Milos Kerkez could also make his Liverpool debut after joining from Bournemouth. Andrew Robertson is still with the club, but with so many games taking part in the Champions League, Arne Slot will need all of the depth that he can get.

Prediction

Even with the emotion over the day, Liverpool's depth will help start the preseason off on the right foot with a victory in their first preseason match. Wirtz will also get his first Liverpool goal to start living up to his record price tag right out of the gate. Pick: Preston 0, Liverpool 4

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.

For more information, click here.