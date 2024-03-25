Gareth Southgate and Domenico Tedesco, the latter replete with a new contract through to 2026, will get one last chance to take a look at their players in national team colors before Euro 2024 on Tuesday as England host Belgium at Wembley. Both sides head to north London after disappointing results in last week's first friendly games. Brazil beat the Three Lions thanks to Endrick's second half goal while the Belgians were held goalless by the Republic of Ireland. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, March 26 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 26 | 3:45 p.m. ET Location: Wembley Stadium -- London

Wembley Stadium -- London Live stream: ViX

ViX Odds: England -143; Draw: +250; Belgium +340

Storylines

England: With Harry Kane absent through injury and both Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire having returned to Manchester to work on their fitness, Declan Rice will lead the Three Lions out at Wembley on the occasion of his 50th cap. "I was speechless to be honest, absolutely lost for words, when [Southgate] said to me last night I was going to be captain," Rice said.

"I gave him a hug, shook his hand, and said thanks very much. I owe him a lot. Since I first came into the team he's always made me feel at home, I've always felt so comfortable playing under him. It's an absolute honor, you can see it in my face."

Since switching his allegiance from Ireland in 2019, Rice has established himself not only as one of the best midfielders in the world, but a player who, like Kane, England cannot do without. Indeed a key question for this break has been who should partner Rice and form the base behind Jude Bellingham; Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo could well get the chance to stake his case. Further forward Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Ivan Toney will get minutes in what is shaping up to be a straight fight between the Brentford striker and Ollie Watkins to be Kane's backup.

Belgium: Drawing in Dublin took Tedesco's unbeaten start at the helm to 11 games, but there will be cause for concern in how their strong attack -- albeit without the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku -- turned 65 percent possession into just nine shots, two fewer than their hosts. Indeed, had it not been for a penalty save by Matz Sels off Evan Ferguson, this friendly could well have ended in defeat for Belgium.

Sels will certainly hope that stop has strengthened his chances of claiming a No.1 jersey that now appears to be up for grabs after Thibaut Courtois underwent more knee surgery. Wolfsburg's Koen Casteels may well start at Wembley, but might minutes also be afforded to Thomas Kaminski, who has excelled for Luton this season?

Prediction

Two heavily rotated sides are unlikely to deliver vintage football and this might ultimately be a game to forget. PICK: England 0, Belgium 0