Five time World Cup winners Brazil return to Wembley Stadium on Saturday for a clash with England that should be one of the most intriguing friendly games of the international break. Both sides are gearing up for a summer where expectations will be high with the Three Lions among the favorites to win Euro 2024 and their opponents always expected to be at the business end of a Copa America.

Both sides are struggling with a raft of injuries in this critical window for tuning up their options, but there will still be plenty of star power in North London. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, March 23 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 23 | 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Wembley Stadium -- London

Wembley Stadium -- London TV: Fox Network

Fox Network Odds: England -110; Draw: +240; Brazil +250

Storylines

England: As is all too often the case with the Three Lions, the buildup to a major tournament has slipped into farce, a political row erupting over Nike's "playful update" of the cross of St. George, changed from a traditional red to incorporate purple and blue coloring, on the collar of the new home shirt. The kit manufacturer says it has taken inspiration from the training kits worn by the 1966 World Cup winners and the FA has made clear that there are no plans to change the kit despite criticism from the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

On the field, England will have to cope without absent captain Harry Kane, two-time player of the year Bukayo Saka and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as well as a host of fringe players including Jordan Henderson and Cole Palmer. The absence of Saka and Palmer could hand a first start to Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, but much of the intrigue will come at the center forward position. Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney could well be duking it out for one spot in the Euro 2024 squad as Kane's reserve, whoever gets the start on Saturday may well conclude that the spot is theirs to lose.

Brazil: It has been a trying year for the most successful international side in world football. The Selecao have cycled through two interim managers post-Tite, while waiting for the man they wanted, the short term hit on results assuaged by the promise Carlo Ancelotti would be coming before too long. The Italian has now extended his Real Madrid contract meaning that it is 61-year-old Dorival Junior tasked with putting Brazil back on a path that would end with a first World Cup in 24 years. For now, the focus will be on Copa America number 10 in the summer and ending any lingering doubts that they might not be at the World Cup come 2026 -- right now Brazil sit in the last automatic spot in the formative table for South American qualifying.

In Real Madrid duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior there is still Brazilian star power and flair but injuries have hit Dorival hard. There is no Neymar, Ederson, Alisson, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Casemiro or the trio of Arsenal Gabriels, and that is far from a comprehensive list. The debutant head coach will be calling on plenty of inexperienced players too with 11 potential debutants in his squad and seven more players whose caps number five or fewer.

Prediction

England's experience might just pay dividends, giving Southgate just the result he needs ahead of the Euros. PICK: England 2, Brazil 0