The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Everton

@ Current Records: Arsenal 16-1-2; Everton 3-11-6

What to Know

Everton and Arsenal have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. The teams split their matchups last year, with Everton winning the first 2-1 at home and Arsenal taking the second 5-1.

Three weeks ago, Everton fell a goal short of Southampton, losing 2-1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal got themselves on the board against Tottenham Hotspur two weeks ago, but Tottenham never followed suit. Arsenal took their match against Spurs 2-0. The Arsenal offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the game anyway.

Everton found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 5-1 punch to the gut against Arsenal when the two teams previously met in May of last year. Maybe Everton will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Arsenal When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Arsenal have won six out of their last 12 games against Everton.