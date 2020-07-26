Who's Playing
Bournemouth @ Everton
Current Records: Bournemouth 8-22-7; Everton 13-14-10
What to Know
Bournemouth and Everton are even-steven against one another since September of 2016 (3-3-1), but likely not for long. Bournemouth will square off against Everton on the road at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at Goodison Park. Bournemouth is out to continue an 11-game streak of away wins.
Bournemouth came up short against Southampton on Sunday, falling 2-0.
Meanwhile, Everton dodged a bullet on Monday, finishing off Sheffield United 1-0.
Everton's win lifted them to 13-14-10 (11th place with 49 points) while Bournemouth's loss dropped them down to 8-22-7 (19th place with 31 points). Bournemouth needs both a win and a little luck to avoid relegation, so we'll see how things play out.
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. Bournemouth
- When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- TV: CNBC
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Everton and Bournemouth both have three wins in their last eight games.
- May 17, 2020 - Bournemouth 0 vs. Everton 0
- Sep 15, 2019 - Bournemouth 3 vs. Everton 1
- Jan 13, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Aug 25, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Bournemouth 2
- Dec 30, 2017 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Everton 1
- Sep 23, 2017 - Everton 2 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Feb 04, 2017 - Everton 6 vs. Bournemouth 3
- Sep 24, 2016 - Bournemouth 1 vs. Everton 0