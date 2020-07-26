Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Everton

Current Records: Bournemouth 8-22-7; Everton 13-14-10

What to Know

Bournemouth and Everton are even-steven against one another since September of 2016 (3-3-1), but likely not for long. Bournemouth will square off against Everton on the road at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at Goodison Park. Bournemouth is out to continue an 11-game streak of away wins.

Bournemouth came up short against Southampton on Sunday, falling 2-0.

Meanwhile, Everton dodged a bullet on Monday, finishing off Sheffield United 1-0.

Everton's win lifted them to 13-14-10 (11th place with 49 points) while Bournemouth's loss dropped them down to 8-22-7 (19th place with 31 points). Bournemouth needs both a win and a little luck to avoid relegation, so we'll see how things play out.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Bournemouth

Everton vs. Bournemouth When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: CNBC

CNBC Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Everton and Bournemouth both have three wins in their last eight games.