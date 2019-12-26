How to watch Everton vs. Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Burnley @ Everton

Current Records: Burnley 7-8-3; Everton 5-9-4

What to Know

Burnley is headed to at Goodison Park to take on Everton with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a win in their last meeting. Burnley's will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Everton's turf at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday at Goodison Park.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Burnley and Bournemouth on Saturday, but Burnley stepped up in the second half. Burnley won by a goal, slipping past Bournemouth 1-0.

On Saturday, Everton and Arsenal tied 0-0, good for one point each.

Burnley got away with a 1-0 win the last time the two teams met in October. Will they repeat their success, or does Everton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Burnley

Everton vs. Burnley When: Thursday at 10 a.m. ET

Thursday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Burnley have won four out of their last seven games against Everton.