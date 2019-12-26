How to watch Everton vs. Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's Premier League game
How to watch Everton vs. Burnley soccer game
Who's Playing
Burnley @ Everton
Current Records: Burnley 7-8-3; Everton 5-9-4
What to Know
Burnley is headed to at Goodison Park to take on Everton with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a win in their last meeting. Burnley's will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Everton's turf at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday at Goodison Park.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Burnley and Bournemouth on Saturday, but Burnley stepped up in the second half. Burnley won by a goal, slipping past Bournemouth 1-0.
On Saturday, Everton and Arsenal tied 0-0, good for one point each.
Burnley got away with a 1-0 win the last time the two teams met in October. Will they repeat their success, or does Everton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. Burnley
- When: Thursday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Burnley have won four out of their last seven games against Everton.
- Oct 05, 2019 - Burnley 1 vs. Everton 0
- May 03, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. Burnley 0
- Dec 26, 2018 - Everton 5 vs. Burnley 1
- Mar 03, 2018 - Burnley 2 vs. Everton 1
- Oct 01, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Everton 0
- Apr 15, 2017 - Everton 3 vs. Burnley 1
- Oct 22, 2016 - Burnley 2 vs. Everton 1
