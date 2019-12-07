How to watch Everton vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Everton (home) vs. Chelsea (away)

Current Records: Everton 4-9-2; Chelsea 9-4-2

What to Know

Chelsea has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Since Chelsea's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

It was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Chelsea and Aston Villa on Wednesday, but Chelsea stepped up in the second half. Chelsea won by a goal, slipping past Villa 2-1.

Everton lost to Liverpool by a decisive 5-2 margin.

Chelsea's victory lifted them to 9-4-2 (29 points) while Everton's loss dropped them down to 4-9-2 (14 points). We'll see if Chelsea can repeat their recent success or if Everton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Chelsea

Everton vs. Chelsea When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chelsea have won four out of their last seven games against Everton.