Premier League action returns on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Everton

Current Records: Manchester City 20-3-3; Everton 6-13-4

What to Know

Everton will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Manchester City. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Everton hasn't won a contest against Man City since Jan. 15 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Everton was not quite Southampton's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Everton fell to Southampton 2-0.

Man City lost a heartbreaker to Tottenham Hotspur when they met last August, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. Man City fell a goal short of Tottenham, losing 3-2.

Everton ended up a good deal behind Man City when they played in the teams' previous meeting last November, losing 3-0. Maybe Everton will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Manchester City

Everton vs. Manchester City When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Everton +1100; Draw +490; Man City -390

Series History

Manchester City have won eight out of their last 11 games against Everton.